Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy bags 417 bln won order for 2 LNG carriers

All News 10:06 May 31, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a 417 billion won (US$374 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with an Oceanian company, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by July 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on May 31, 2021, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The vessels will be equipped with devices to boost fuel efficiency, the shipbuilder said.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has bagged orders worth $5.4 billion for 44 ships so far this year, achieving 59 percent of its annual target of $9.1 billion.

The shipbuilder revised up its annual target to $9.1 billion from $7.8 billion, reflecting its recent brisk new orders for ships.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Heavy Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!