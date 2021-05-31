2 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
An officer based in the southwestern county of Jangseong was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after an off-installation visit, while a soldier in the central city of Cheonan was found to be infected after a family member tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 958.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 430 more COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 140,340.
