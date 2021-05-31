Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 217 bln won order for LNG carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday that it has signed a 216.9 billion won (US$195 million) order to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
DSME will deliver the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carrier to Hyundai LNG Shipping Co. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the shipbuilder said.
Hyundai LNG Shipping, spun off from South Korea's No. 1 shipper HMM Co., is a local shipper specialized in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation.
So far this year, DSME has won $2.74 billion orders for 26 ships, including 11 oil tankers, nine liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, four container carriers, one LNG carrier and one wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), taking up 35.6 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
USFK cooperating with police over servicemembers' alleged no-mask parties