(LEAD) Korean Air wins approval for Asiana takeover from 2 more nations
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Monday it has obtained an approval from two more countries for its planned acquisition of smaller local rival Asiana Airlines Inc.
On Monday, the national flag carrier received approval from Thailand and the Philippines, following a nod from Turkey in February, over its 1.8 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) Asiana takeover plan.
"We are now awaiting nods from countries such as the United States, the European Union, South Korea, Japan, China, and Vietnam," a company spokeswoman said over the phone.
Korean Air said in March it aims to launch a merged entity with Asiana in 2024 after completing a takeover process by next year.
The nation's two full-service carriers account for a combined 40 percent of passenger and cargo slots at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, below the level that constitutes a monopoly.
The two airlines have suspended most of their flights on international routes since March 2020 as countries have strengthened their entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have focused on winning more cargo delivery deals to offset the pandemic-caused slump in travel demand.
