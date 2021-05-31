Defense chief voices regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks toward Moon
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Monday voiced regret about North Korea's "rude" criticism of President Moon Jae-in, issued over the recent lifting of all restrictions on Seoul's missile development.
"I think it's regrettable that (North Korea made) rude remarks toward the head of a state," Suh said during a session of the parliamentary National Defense Committee. "I think they are highly inappropriate remarks."
The remarks were made in response to opposition lawmakers' accusation that the government remains silent in the face of North Korea's harsh criticism.
In a news article authored by an international affairs critic and reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, Pyongyang slammed the U.S. lifting of all restrictions on South Korean missiles, agreed upon between Moon and his American counterpart Joe Biden during their summit in Washington on May 21.
The North took issue with Moon's remark "I am informing you of the termination of the missile guidelines with pleasure," which was made during a press conference following the summit.
"So disgusting is his indecent act of seeking to sense reactions from this side and that side, with guilty conscience for what it did," the KCNA report said, accusing Moon of "putting himself within the gun-sights of regional countries."
The defense minister initially declined to comment on the North Korean report, saying it is "inappropriate" to react to remarks made by a mere international critic before voicing regret after opposition lawmakers' repeated queries.
