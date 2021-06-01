Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Insurers' lending grows 7 pct in Q1

All News 06:00 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by insurance companies in South Korea rose 7 percent on-year in the first quarter, led by gains in home-backed lending and corporate loans, the financial watchdog said Tuesday.

Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 255.1 trillion won (US$229 billion) as of end-March, compared with 238.4 trillion won the previous year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Their loans to households rose 3.6 trillion won on-year to 124.9 trillion won as of end-March, as the extension of home-backed lending increased amid rising housing prices.

Lending to companies amounted to 130.1 trillion won as of end-March, up 13.1 trillion won from a year earlier.

The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.18 percent in March, down 0.08 percentage point from a year earlier.

The ratio of nonperforming loans came to 0.17 percent, up 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier, the FSS said.

The logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#insurers-Q1 lending
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!