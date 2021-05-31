S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed its first case of unusual blood clotting in a recipient of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the man in his 30s working at a medical facility was confirmed to have the very rare but serious side effect called thrombocytopenia following inoculation on April 27.
The patient showed symptoms of a severe headache on May 9, the KDCA said. He was admitted to a hospital after having muscle cramps and is now in stable condition.
Earlier, the rollout of vaccines manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University was temporarily halted due to the reports of blood clots in some European countries.
The authorities and the World Health Organization, however, advised resuming vaccinations, saying that the vaccine may be associated with blood clots in some very rare cases but its benefits outweigh the risk of possible side effects.
