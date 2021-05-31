COWAY 83,200 UP 2,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 4,500

IBK 10,800 DN 50

DONGSUH 29,950 DN 200

SamsungEng 18,900 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 UP 500

PanOcean 6,810 DN 100

SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 UP 700

CheilWorldwide 25,900 UP 1,850

KT 34,200 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL236000 UP11000

LOTTE TOUR 22,100 UP 1,450

LG Uplus 15,100 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 83,800 UP 600

KT&G 84,300 UP 600

DHICO 19,900 UP 2,050

Doosanfc 43,950 UP 1,200

LG Display 24,000 UP 600

Kangwonland 28,750 UP 850

NAVER 362,500 UP 4,500

Kakao 123,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 868,000 UP 16,000

KIWOOM 122,000 DN 1,000

DSME 33,700 DN 50

DSINFRA 12,950 UP 550

DWEC 8,320 UP 340

DongwonF&B 236,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 46,050 UP 300

LGH&H 1,559,000 UP 29,000

LGCHEM 819,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 58,100 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,800 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,200 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 152,000 UP 500

Celltrion 274,500 UP 1,000

Huchems 21,950 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 4,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 93,100 UP 3,300

KIH 104,000 DN 500

LOTTE Himart 38,950 DN 100

(MORE)