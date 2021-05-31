KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 83,200 UP 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 4,500
IBK 10,800 DN 50
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 200
SamsungEng 18,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,810 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 25,900 UP 1,850
KT 34,200 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL236000 UP11000
LOTTE TOUR 22,100 UP 1,450
LG Uplus 15,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,800 UP 600
KT&G 84,300 UP 600
DHICO 19,900 UP 2,050
Doosanfc 43,950 UP 1,200
LG Display 24,000 UP 600
Kangwonland 28,750 UP 850
NAVER 362,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 123,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 868,000 UP 16,000
KIWOOM 122,000 DN 1,000
DSME 33,700 DN 50
DSINFRA 12,950 UP 550
DWEC 8,320 UP 340
DongwonF&B 236,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 46,050 UP 300
LGH&H 1,559,000 UP 29,000
LGCHEM 819,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 58,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,200 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 152,000 UP 500
Celltrion 274,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 21,950 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 93,100 UP 3,300
KIH 104,000 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 38,950 DN 100
