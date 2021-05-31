KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,100 DN 150
CJ CGV 33,450 UP 2,400
LIG Nex1 44,250 DN 750
Fila Holdings 54,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,550 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,850 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 287,000 0
FOOSUNG 10,050 0
SK Innovation 265,000 DN 9,000
POONGSAN 40,200 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 UP 1,800
Hansae 26,300 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 93,800 DN 2,200
Youngone Corp 47,300 DN 200
CSWIND 75,900 DN 1,100
GKL 18,950 UP 450
KOLON IND 62,300 UP 1,600
HanmiPharm 355,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,950 0
emart 159,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY489 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 59,600 UP 800
HANJINKAL 66,200 UP 500
DoubleUGames 67,600 0
CUCKOO 139,500 DN 500
COSMAX 126,500 UP 500
MANDO 66,400 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 UP 18,000
INNOCEAN 67,100 UP 2,200
Doosan Bobcat 51,300 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,200 UP 350
Netmarble 139,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70500 UP800
ORION 119,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 DN 600
BGF Retail 181,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 253,500 0
HDC-OP 29,600 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 UP 100
