S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 31, 2021
All News 16:30 May 31, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.633 0.611 +2.2
2-year TB 0.995 0.957 +3.8
3-year TB 1.227 1.162 +6.5
10-year TB 2.179 2.132 +4.7
2-year MSB 1.009 0.964 +4.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.945 1.899 +4.6
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
