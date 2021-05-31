Icelandic writer warns of 'vanishing' glaciers, calls for action
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A popular Icelandic writer and environmentalist warned Monday that his country's glaciers could "vanish" within the next 100 years unless action is taken to tackle climate change.
Andri Snaer Magnason, author of bestseller "On Time and Water," spoke virtually for a session of the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit, an international event that has gathered world leaders and experts to discuss the environment and sustainable growth for two days.
He stressed that in order to relate to future phenomena, such as "vanishing" glaciers, it is important to view them from a personal perspective.
"How do we feel urgency when a scientist says 2160?" Andri remarked. "Universities today are full of students that are born in the year 2000. If these students become as old as my grandmother, they will be healthy ... in the year 2090. These people might have a favorite 20-year-old in their lives, born around 2070. That means, the university students today, they will know and love somebody deeply, that will still be alive in the year 2160."
The writer elaborated: "So our time is the time of the people that we know and love, the time that shapes us versus the time of the people that we will know and love."
Andri warned that if current trends continue, glaciers will become water and the water will flood major cities.
"A glacier should not melt in a single lifetime," he said. "A single human being should not witness a glacier vanishing. But this is the case, and a fact that is happening now."
The writer said there are other issues, such as ocean acidification, which refers to a decrease in the pH level of oceans due to the uptake of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
"And we believe that in the next 100 years, the oceans' pH level will drop from 8.1 down to perhaps 7.7 or even 7.8," he noted. "And this change is the greatest and most dramatic change in 50 million years ... How do we relate to 0.3 as something great? How do we feel that 50 million years can happen in a single lifetime of one human being?"
When it comes to fossil fuels, Andri added, humans burn 35 giga tons a year, the equivalent of 600 volcanic eruptions.
"So the next 30 years are all about this -- the next 30 years, we have to get CO2 emissions to zero. And we have to fundamentally change our relationship to the future. We have to understand that 2160 is an intimate date, and we have to calculate for ourselves -- when is someone still alive, that you will love?"
Andri stressed that everything that happens in 2160 will be based on the decisions made now in politics and technology.
"Everything we do now counts and matters even more than ever," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
