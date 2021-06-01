S. Korea, Mercosur bloc hold 6th round of FTA talks
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday held the sixth round of free trade talks with a group of South American countries, after around a year of hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two parties kicked off the four-day meeting virtually to set details on the pending trade agreement, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. The previous meeting was held in Uruguay in February 2020.
South Korea launched its first talks with the four member states of the South American trade block Mercosur -- Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay -- in 2018.
The four countries take up around 70 percent of the population in South America, along with 68 percent of the region's economy.
"The FTA with Mercosur will help the two parties to expand trade and investment, and bolster economic ties," the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea has been making efforts to expand its FTA portfolio in line with efforts to cope with protectionism.
Currently, South Korea has FTAs with 17 countries and regional blocs, including the United States, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
A handful of free trade pacts currently awaits parliamentary approval, including those with Indonesia and Cambodia.
Asia's No. 4 economy also awaits the launch of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which covers ASEAN and its dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
USFK cooperating with police over servicemembers' alleged no-mask parties