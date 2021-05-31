Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints new prosecutor general

All News 17:16 May 31, 2021

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Oh-soo, former vice justice minister, Monday to lead the state prosecution service, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The position of prosecutor general had been vacant since the sudden resignation of Yoon Seok-youl in early March.

Kim Oh-soo, who has been appointed as prosecutor general, in a file photo (Yonhap)

