(LEAD) Moon appoints new prosecutor general

All News 17:48 May 31, 2021

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Oh-soo, former vice justice minister, Monday to lead the prosecution service, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The president authorized the appointment of Kim as prosecutor general at around 5 p.m. and Kim's tenure is to start on Tuesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The move came in spite of a strong protest by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which claimed that Kim is not suitable or qualified for the post.

The National Assembly had a confirmation hearing on him last week. Earlier Monday, the ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority of parliamentary seats, adopted a formal report on the results of the hearing amid the PPP's boycott.

The position has been vacant since the sudden resignation of Yoon Seok-youl in early March in apparent protest against the Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.

Kim Oh-soo, who has been appointed as prosecutor general, in a file photo (Yonhap)

