S. Korea's 5G users top 15 mln in April

All News 17:55 May 31, 2021

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Mobile users on 5G networks in South Korea reached over 15 million last month, data showed Monday, as telecom operators race to acquire more users on the latest generation networks.

As of the end of April, 5G subscriptions stood at 15.15 million, accounting for 21.25 percent of the total 71.27 million mobile subscriptions in the country, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT. South Korea has a population of 52 million.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S21 series smartphones, which support 5G networks, are on display at a store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Jan. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

The latest figure marks a slowdown in 5G user growth compared with the start of the year. The country added around 671,000 5G subscriptions last month from March, while adding over 1 million 5G users on-month in January.

Major smartphone makers have yet to release flagship devices in the local market since Samsung Electronics Co.'s launch of the Galaxy S21 series in January.

Last month, top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. had the most 5G subscribers at 7.07 million, followed by KT Corp. at 4.6 million and LG Uplus Corp. at 3.47 million.

Telecom operators have in recent months pushed out more affordable 5G smartphones, such as Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Jump, to accelerate user migration from previous generation networks.

South Korea's telecom operators first launched 5G networks in April 2019.

