With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop the Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS has achieved another historic milestone, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single "Butter."
"BTS' "Butter" bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart," Billboard said on Tuesday (U.S. time), noting how the song drew 32.2 million streams and sold 242,800 downloads in the week ending May 27.
It marks the group's third No. 1 debut on one of the pop music industry's most influential music charts.
In 2020, the septet made history by becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with its first English-language single, "Dynamite," that also earned the group its first Grammy nomination.
Later in the year, the group's song "Life Goes On" that was the main track for their album "BE," became the first song predominantly sung in Korean to debut at top spot on the main singles chart.
"BTS is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100," Billboard tweeted following the Korean song's top debut on its main singles chart.
"Butter," released on May 21, is a vibrant summer number which the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We chose this song to cheer everyone up and comfort everyone who must be exhausted from the current situation," BTS rapper Suga said in an interview with Apple Music.
The song has proved to be a megahit immediately upon its release.
It topped iTunes top songs charts in more than 100 regions as well as music charts in South Korea and Japan a day after its release. Last week, the song debuted at No. 3 on Britain's Official Charts, tying with the group's earlier hit "Dynamite."
On YouTube and Spotify, the world's biggest platforms, BTS outdid its previous records with "Dynamite." "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release, marking the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history, according to the band's management agency.
The English-language single also racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite."
