(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
All News 01:03 June 02, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
Most Saved
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
(LEAD) New infections in 400s for 3rd day, virus curbs eased for vaccinated people