U.S. aware of N. Korean criticism, remains committed to diplomacy: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to diplomatic engagement with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said Monday, in reaction to the North's criticism of what it calls U.S. hostility toward Pyongyang.
"We are aware of the comments made in the DPRK media," a department spokesman told Yonhap News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The remarks came one day after North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) blasted the U.S.' lifting of all restrictions on South Korean missiles at a summit between President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in Washington May 21.
The KCNA argued the lifting of missile restrictions was a "stark reminder" of what it called U.S. hostility toward the North.
"Our policy toward the DPRK calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces," the State Department spokesman said.
Washington recently completed a monthslong review of its policy toward North Korea, which it said calls for "practical" progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
U.S. officials have also said the country has offered to explain its new North Korea policy to Pyongyang.
North Korea reportedly remains unresponsive to the U.S. overture.
