Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Rain 20

Incheon 23/17 Rain 20

Suwon 25/16 Rain 20

Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/16 Rain 30

Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 20

Jeonju 29/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 10

Daegu 30/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/17 Cloudy 10

