The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 01, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.60 0.61
3-M 0.64 0.64
6-M 0.69 0.69
12-M 0.91 0.86
