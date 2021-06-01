S. Korean tech companies to strengthen cooperation for AI server chips

The Ministry of Science and ICT said five data center companies -- Naver Cloud, Douzone Bizon, Kakao Enterprise, NHN and KT -- and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Cluster Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with local server chip companies SK Telecom, Rebellions, FuriosaAI, and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute to expand the use of locally developed artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors in data centers.