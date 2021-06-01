Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Studio Dragon to co-produce drama series for Apple TV+

All News 11:33 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Studio Dragon, a South Korean drama studio, said Tuesday it has agreed to co-produce a drama series with U.S. company Skydance Television for Apple TV+.

The three companies will sign a deal on the day for the production of "The Big Door Prize," a 10-episode half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh's bestselling novel of the same name, Studio Dragon said. It will be adapted by award-winning producer David West Read of "Schitt's Creek."

The project marks the first time for a South Korean production house to make an original U.S. drama series for a global audience.

The logos of Studio Dragon, Skydance Television and Apple TV+ (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Studio Dragon is affiliated with CJ ENM, the nation's leading entertainment company, which is behind Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite."

"Through this project, we will absorb the global production process and develop into a global studio so that we can serve as the priming water for talented Korean content creators to play on the world stage," said Kang Chul-ku, CEO of Studio Dragon.

The company signed a strategic partnership with Skydance early last year and is planning to jointly remake four Studio Dragon series, including the fantasy drama "Hotel del Luna."
