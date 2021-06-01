S. Korea reports 5th MIS-C case
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to five, health authorities said Tuesday.
The 8-year-old boy tested positive for the COVID-linked syndrome in April and has since recovered from the illness, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The boy was hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 earlier this year. After fully recovering, he was released in early February but was admitted again on April 21 after suffering fever, diarrhea and a headache. He recovered from the new complications and was released on April 26.
The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.
It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization.
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case