Nat'l football team midfielder defends beleaguered coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean men's national football team head coach Paulo Bento has been besieged by criticism of late, in light of the team's demoralizing loss to archrivals Japan in a friendly match in March.
Though more than two months have passed since that 3-0 loss in Yokohama, the temperature on Bento's seat has remained high. And if Bento doesn't lead South Korea to victories in three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against heavy underdogs later this month, calls for his head will only grow louder.
But veteran international midfielder Lee Jae-sung said Tuesday that things aren't quite as bad on the inside as they may seem to outside observers.
"He's the type of coach who trusts his players and instills a lot of confidence in us," Lee said in an online interview from the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. Bento opened training camp there on Monday in preparation for World Cup qualifiers against Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka and Lebanon this month.
Bento took the South Korean reins in August 2018. He is the longest-tenured head coach in the history of the men's national team here and has posted 16 wins, eight draws and four losses so far.
Bento has been criticized particularly for his conservative tactics, his reluctance to shake things up, and his inability to put players in position to thrive.
But Lee said Bento has done a great job motivating the team.
"He talks about how we shouldn't pay attention to what people outside the team say, and should instead focus on doing our best at things that we can control," Lee added. "We draw a lot of strength from words like that, and we trust him. At the end of the day, we have to play well to make him look good."
The 28-year-old winger has just completed his third season with Holstein Kiel, a second-tier Bundesliga club. They lost to 1. FC Koln in a two-legged playoff last week for a promotion to the top competition. Lee, who scored Holstein Kiel's lone goal in a 5-1 loss in the second leg, said it was still a fruitful season for himself.
"I've grown so much over the past three seasons, and the biggest takeaway is that I've been able to get my name out there in Europe," said Lee, who scored eight goals in 40 matches in all competitions this past season. "I had some difficulties in my first season, but after that, I think I've been able to show what I am capable of."
His three-year deal with Holstein Kiel has expired. Lee said he'll focus on his national team duty first and then worry about his next destination later.
"I think it'll be determined before the end of June," Lee said. "I'd love to play in the Bundesliga or in the Premier League. That has long been a dream of mine."
Lee is joined on the national team by a pair of other 1992 births and key members of offense, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Ui-jo of FC Girondins de Bordeaux.
The trio are now part of the leadership group for Bento, and Lee said he will embrace the opportunity to integrate youngsters into the program and make them feel comfortable around more established stars.
And on the field, he and his two friends will lead by example.
"The three of us push each other as friends. Heung-min and Ui-jo both had great seasons this year, and I think even better days are ahead," Lee said. "I expect all three of us to play well for the national team here."
