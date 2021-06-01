(LEAD) Foreign ministry calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo claim on Tokyo Olympic map
(ATTN: UPDATES article; ADDS more info on government's plan to send letter to IOC in paras 6-7)
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry called in a senior Japanese diplomat Tuesday to lodge a protest after a map on the Tokyo Olympic website showed South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo as part of Japanese territory.
Lee Sang-ryeol, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, was expected to express regrets when he meets with Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, later in the day, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said.
"We will strongly protest Japan's unfair territorial claims to Dokdo and also stress that an immediate correction be made to the material," Choi said in a briefing earlier
Dokdo has appeared on the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay. Japan rejected mounting calls from South Korea to revise it amid concerns that the inclusion of the islets could undermine the Olympic spirit of peace free from politics.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has called the inclusion of Dokdo on the map "unacceptable," vowing to address the renewed unjust claims "as strongly as possible.
The government and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee will send a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for the organization's active arbitration on the matter, the foreign ministry said in a separate press release, after holding an interagency meeting to discuss the issue.
Late last month, Seoul's culture ministry and the KSOC sent a letter to Japan's Olympic Committee requesting a revision of the map.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to lay claim to the East Sea islets in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case