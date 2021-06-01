Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's May sales drop 13 pct on weak domestic demand

All News 15:29 June 01, 2021

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales fell 13.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 10,348 vehicles in May, down from 11,929 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales tumbled 56.2 percent on-year to 4,635 units last month in the face of toughening competition with other brands.

Exports rose more than fourfold to 5,713 units over the cited period as the automaker shipped 4,247 XM3 sports utility vehicles to Europe last month.

The XM3 will be released in 28 European nations this month, the automaker said.

This file photo provided by Renault Samsung on April 29, 2021, shows the automaker's XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

