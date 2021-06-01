Renault Samsung's May sales drop 13 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales fell 13.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 10,348 vehicles in May, down from 11,929 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales tumbled 56.2 percent on-year to 4,635 units last month in the face of toughening competition with other brands.
Exports rose more than fourfold to 5,713 units over the cited period as the automaker shipped 4,247 XM3 sports utility vehicles to Europe last month.
The XM3 will be released in 28 European nations this month, the automaker said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case