SsangYong's May sales rise 6 pct on strong overseas performance
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales rose 6 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports of its SUVs.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,750 vehicles in May, up from 8,254 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Exports more than quintupled to 3,854 units last month from 711 a year ago, but domestic sales fell 35 percent to 4,956 units from 7,575 over the cited period, the statement said.
From January to May, its sales fell 19 percent to 31,660 units from 39,206 units a year earlier.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
The SUV-focused carmaker has been in the debt-rescheduling process since April 15 as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and worsening financial status.
It filed for court receivership in December after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won (US$148 million) of loans from creditors.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case