KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Discovery 53,500 UP 1,500
GC Corp 336,000 DN 5,500
DB INSURANCE 51,300 UP 600
Binggrae 62,600 DN 200
SPC SAMLIP 90,600 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 UP 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 5,240 UP 120
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,700 DN 700
LS 69,300 DN 300
LotteChilsung 164,500 0
SamsungElec 80,600 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 237,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 78,200 UP 500
GS E&C 44,850 UP 100
LOTTE 41,050 UP 50
POSCO 350,000 DN 5,000
GCH Corp 34,250 0
NHIS 13,150 0
KPIC 268,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 616,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 UP 100
SKC 133,000 UP 5,500
HITEJINRO 39,600 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 43,000 UP 550
Yuhan 65,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 500
DL 82,800 UP 700
DOOSAN 83,900 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,900 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,900 UP 500
Shinsegae 320,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 304,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 94,900 UP 600
Hyosung 99,700 UP 1,300
BoryungPharm 23,250 UP 600
L&L 14,250 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 UP 50
