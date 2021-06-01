KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 31,700 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 UP 10
LG Corp. 101,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 21,200 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,400 UP 700
Daewoong 37,350 UP 550
SamyangFood 90,900 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,800 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 485,500 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 1,239,000 DN 10,000
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 300
LGInt 31,200 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 23,250 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 100
Daesang 29,500 DN 400
SKNetworks 6,050 DN 10
ORION Holdings 17,350 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 8,410 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 UP 1,500
KCC 314,000 UP 6,500
SKBP 112,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,370 UP 320
SYC 64,600 DN 500
DSME 37,050 UP 3,350
LX HOLDINGS 11,000 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,500 UP 150
KIA CORP. 85,700 UP 100
SK hynix 128,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 706,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,000 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 51,000 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,750 UP 700
Kogas 33,650 UP 750
Hanwha 32,600 UP 1,200
DB HiTek 52,100 UP 500
CJ 114,500 0
Ottogi 551,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 37,550 DN 650
