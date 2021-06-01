Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 01, 2021

KSOE 149,000 UP 6,500
F&F Holdings 39,600 UP 700
GS Retail 39,200 DN 50
NamsunAlum 3,720 UP 10
MERITZ SECU 4,580 UP 90
HtlShilla 99,800 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 70,500 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 176,000 UP 5,500
Hanssem 113,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,550 UP 550
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,050 DN 100
LG Innotek 203,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 279,500 UP 500
HMM 47,650 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 83,000 DN 1,400
OCI 126,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 229,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 280,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,650 UP 1,850
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 UP 600
KorZinc 447,500 DN 4,000
HDC HOLDINGS 14,400 UP 250
S-1 81,800 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 89,300 UP 4,700
IS DONGSEO 60,700 UP 700
ZINUS 103,500 DN 1,000
S-Oil 99,900 UP 6,300
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
SKTelecom 328,000 UP 11,000
SNT MOTIV 64,200 DN 100
HyundaiElev 56,700 UP 2,500
COWAY 82,700 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,500 UP 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 0
DWS 46,050 UP 1,500
IBK 10,750 DN 50
Hanchem 255,000 UP 6,000
Hanon Systems 16,950 0
SK 268,500 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,800 UP 100
