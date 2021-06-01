Handsome 45,000 UP 150

KEPCO 26,100 UP 300

SamsungSecu 47,200 DN 250

KG DONGBU STL 20,100 UP 150

LG Uplus 15,400 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 84,000 UP 200

KT&G 85,300 UP 1,000

DHICO 19,750 DN 150

Doosanfc 43,600 DN 350

LG Display 24,600 UP 600

Kangwonland 28,750 0

NAVER 367,000 UP 4,500

Kakao 127,000 UP 4,000

NCsoft 872,000 UP 4,000

KIWOOM 124,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE TOUR 21,800 DN 300

DSINFRA 13,300 UP 350

DONGSUH 30,300 UP 350

SamsungEng 18,900 0

SAMSUNG C&T 143,000 UP 4,500

PanOcean 6,670 DN 140

SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 25,300 DN 600

KT 34,100 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL231000 DN5000

KEPCO KPS 43,900 DN 2,150

LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 825,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 55,500 DN 2,600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,000 UP 200

DongwonF&B 238,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 UP 600

LGELECTRONICS 151,500 DN 500

Celltrion 272,500 DN 2,000

Huchems 22,100 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 91,400 DN 1,700

KIH 103,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Himart 39,350 UP 400

GS 48,050 UP 1,950

(MORE)