KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 45,000 UP 150
KEPCO 26,100 UP 300
SamsungSecu 47,200 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 20,100 UP 150
LG Uplus 15,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,000 UP 200
KT&G 85,300 UP 1,000
DHICO 19,750 DN 150
Doosanfc 43,600 DN 350
LG Display 24,600 UP 600
Kangwonland 28,750 0
NAVER 367,000 UP 4,500
Kakao 127,000 UP 4,000
NCsoft 872,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 124,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE TOUR 21,800 DN 300
DSINFRA 13,300 UP 350
DONGSUH 30,300 UP 350
SamsungEng 18,900 0
SAMSUNG C&T 143,000 UP 4,500
PanOcean 6,670 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 25,300 DN 600
KT 34,100 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL231000 DN5000
KEPCO KPS 43,900 DN 2,150
LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 825,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 55,500 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,000 UP 200
DongwonF&B 238,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 DN 500
Celltrion 272,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,100 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 91,400 DN 1,700
KIH 103,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 39,350 UP 400
GS 48,050 UP 1,950
