KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 June 01, 2021

DWEC 8,350 UP 30
CJ CGV 33,100 DN 350
LIG Nex1 46,800 UP 2,550
Fila Holdings 58,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,450 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,855 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 285,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 10,100 UP 50
SK Innovation 264,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 40,450 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 0
Hansae 25,550 DN 750
LG HAUSYS 94,400 UP 600
Youngone Corp 46,350 DN 950
CSWIND 79,700 UP 3,800
GKL 18,550 DN 400
KOLON IND 64,800 UP 2,500
HanmiPharm 352,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,990 UP 40
emart 161,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY494 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 59,500 DN 100
HANJINKAL 65,600 DN 600
DoubleUGames 67,600 0
CUCKOO 139,500 0
COSMAX 126,000 DN 500
MANDO 66,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 66,300 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 51,200 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,250 UP 50
Netmarble 140,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75000 UP4500
ORION 121,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 UP 700
BGF Retail 184,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 255,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 29,550 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 UP 50
