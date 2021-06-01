DWEC 8,350 UP 30

CJ CGV 33,100 DN 350

LIG Nex1 46,800 UP 2,550

Fila Holdings 58,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,450 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,855 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 285,000 DN 2,000

FOOSUNG 10,100 UP 50

SK Innovation 264,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 40,450 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 58,800 0

Hansae 25,550 DN 750

LG HAUSYS 94,400 UP 600

Youngone Corp 46,350 DN 950

CSWIND 79,700 UP 3,800

GKL 18,550 DN 400

KOLON IND 64,800 UP 2,500

HanmiPharm 352,000 DN 3,500

BNK Financial Group 7,990 UP 40

emart 161,000 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY494 00 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 59,500 DN 100

HANJINKAL 65,600 DN 600

DoubleUGames 67,600 0

CUCKOO 139,500 0

COSMAX 126,000 DN 500

MANDO 66,600 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 13,000

INNOCEAN 66,300 DN 800

Doosan Bobcat 51,200 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,250 UP 50

Netmarble 140,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75000 UP4500

ORION 121,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 UP 700

BGF Retail 184,000 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 255,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 29,550 DN 50

WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 UP 50

(MORE)