GM Korea's May sales dip 33.7 pct on reduced output
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales plunged 33.7 percent last month from a year earlier as the automaker scaled back production due to a global chip shortage.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 16,428 vehicles in May, down from 28,749 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales dropped 23.3 percent on-year to 4,597 units and exports sank 37 percent to 11,831 autos over the cited period as the automaker was forced to cut back production due to the global semiconductor shortage, GM Korea said.
The automaker sold 307 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in the domestic market, up 274.4 percent from a year earlier, it noted.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clotting case