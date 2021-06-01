2 USFK members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- One American service member and a South Korean citizen working for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
The service member stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive Friday and is currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to USFK.
The South Korean contractor who works at Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul tested positive Thursday, USFK said, adding that he last visited the installation last Tuesday.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA refers to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 877, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
