Lifting of missile guidelines leads to no change in U.S. defense commitment: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States' commitment to the defense of South Korea remains unaffected following the lifting of decades-old guidelines on South Korean missiles, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.
John Kirby also said the removal of the missile guidelines will not lead to any change to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
"Nothing about this changes the alliance between South Korea and the United States or our commitments to that alliance, which...is a defensive alliance," the department spokesman said in a press briefing.
The U.S. agreed to remove the missile guidelines in President Joe Biden's May 21 summit in Washington with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in.
First put in place in 1979, the guidelines had put limits on South Korean missiles, as well as the type of missiles Seoul can develop.
Kirby said he was "not aware of any changes" to U.S. defense posture on the Korean Peninsula due to the lifting of the guidelines.
Washington maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea as part of its defense treaty with Seoul, signed in 1953.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
(LEAD) New infections in 400s for 3rd day, virus curbs eased for vaccinated people
-
S. Korea discovers more Korean War remains in DMZ