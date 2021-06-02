Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul apartment prices soar ceaselessly over past year (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- GTX transit system shaken by influence of politicians, protests (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccinated people allowed to have face-to-face visits at nursing homes (Donga Ilbo)
-- 1 tln-won burden of nuclear phase-out policy levied on people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Defending Cho Kuk with power worse than his corruption itself' (Segye Times)
-- Telemedicine services expand hundredfold in U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Global economy recovers, S. Korea's exports set new record in May (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea makes new post that serves as 'deputy of Kim Jong-un' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea resumes face-to-face visits at nursing homes, offers Janssen jabs for members of civil defense (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Monthly rent system on rise, younger tenants pushed to poverty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Return on long-term investment overwhelms short-term trading at 47 pct to 17 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 45.6% growth in exports in May is best since 1988 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- P4G summit ends with Seoul reinforcing global climate role (Korea Herald)
-- IOC slammed for double standards on Dokdo issue (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
New BTS song 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Japanese music charts
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Thai national indicted for importing 134,000 doses of meth into Korea
-
Over 520 suspects caught trading drugs on dark web using cryptocurrencies
-
S. Korea discovers more Korean War remains in DMZ