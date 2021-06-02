Korean-language dailies

-- Seoul apartment prices soar ceaselessly over past year (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- GTX transit system shaken by influence of politicians, protests (Kookmin Daily)

-- Vaccinated people allowed to have face-to-face visits at nursing homes (Donga Ilbo)

-- 1 tln-won burden of nuclear phase-out policy levied on people (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Defending Cho Kuk with power worse than his corruption itself' (Segye Times)

-- Telemedicine services expand hundredfold in U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Global economy recovers, S. Korea's exports set new record in May (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea makes new post that serves as 'deputy of Kim Jong-un' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea resumes face-to-face visits at nursing homes, offers Janssen jabs for members of civil defense (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Monthly rent system on rise, younger tenants pushed to poverty (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Return on long-term investment overwhelms short-term trading at 47 pct to 17 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

