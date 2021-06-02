Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to provide marine equipment to Indonesia

All News 11:00 June 02, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will offer a set of marine equipment to Indonesia in the form of official development assistance (ODA).

The equipment, valued at 1.1 billion won (US$990,000), includes a 12-ton research boat, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Other supplies include a multibeam echosounder, which is used to map the seafloor.

Shown in this undated photo provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on June 2, 2021, is a 12-ton research boat, which will be offered to Indonesia as official development assistance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The two countries have been making different efforts to cooperate in the marine sector.

In 2019, South Korea launched a four-year project worth 5 billion won to carry out marine research in Cirebon, 220 kilometers east of Jakarta.

The research boat was earlier used in a search operation after a deadly plane crash in waters near Jakarta in January, which claimed 62 lives.

