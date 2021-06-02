S. Korea to provide marine equipment to Indonesia
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will offer a set of marine equipment to Indonesia in the form of official development assistance (ODA).
The equipment, valued at 1.1 billion won (US$990,000), includes a 12-ton research boat, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Other supplies include a multibeam echosounder, which is used to map the seafloor.
The two countries have been making different efforts to cooperate in the marine sector.
In 2019, South Korea launched a four-year project worth 5 billion won to carry out marine research in Cirebon, 220 kilometers east of Jakarta.
The research boat was earlier used in a search operation after a deadly plane crash in waters near Jakarta in January, which claimed 62 lives.
