Seoul stocks open higher on strong economic data
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as strong economic data fueled expectations of an increase in corporate earnings and quick economic rebound from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.23 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,228.1 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks were lifted by the announcement that South Korea's consumer price index rose 2.6 percent on-year in May, marking the fastest on-year increase since April 2012.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.62 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.39 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.27 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.12 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.48 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,108.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.65 won from the previous session's close.
