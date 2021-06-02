Defense ministry to run special reporting period on sexual harassment
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Wednesday it will run a two-week special reporting period for sexual harassment cases in the military after an Air Force officer died in an apparent suicide following alleged harassment by a colleague.
The move is aimed at checking if there are any other sexual violence cases in barracks amid mounting criticism that the military failed to protect the female master sergeant found dead last month. Bereaved family members claimed the military attempted to cover up the sexual violence against her.
Service members who suffered or witnessed sexual abuse can report it via a phone call or email, according to the ministry.
"Through this special reporting period, the defense ministry will make utmost efforts to protect victims who haven't been able to report their sufferings," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry came under intense criticism after the bereaved family said the late master sergeant's superiors tried to persuade her to reach a settlement with the alleged perpetrator without taking due protective measures.
On Tuesday, Defense Minister Suh Wook ordered the Air Force to hand over the case to the defense ministry and called for a thorough investigation.
