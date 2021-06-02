Corporate loan growth accelerates in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended to companies in South Korea grew by the largest amount in three quarters in the first quarter of the year as loan demand by the service sector increased amid the pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The outstanding amount of corporate loans came to 1,435.8 trillion won (US$1.3 trillion) at the end of March, up 42.1 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading also marked the largest on-quarter gain since a 69.1 trillion-won increase in the second quarter of last year.
The increase in corporate loans came as the in-person service sector, including wholesale and retail segments, took more loans to cope with business slumps caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In the January-March period, lending to the service industry grew 31.1 trillion won on-quarter to 911.8 trillion won.
Loans to manufacturing firms rebounded last quarter as they borrowed more money after repaying debts to improve their year-end balance sheet, according to the central bank.
Loans to the manufacturing industry, the backbone of the country's economy, amounted to 399.9 trillion won as of end-March, up 7.1 trillion won from three months earlier.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
BTS to drop 'Hotter' version of new single 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Over 520 suspects caught trading drugs on dark web using cryptocurrencies
-
(LEAD) Air Force officer dies in suicide after being sexually harassed by colleague
-
S. Korea unveils homegrown space rocket for first time