Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning that stemmed from strong economic data, led by losses in bio and tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.23 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,228.1 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened slightly higher amid expectations over an increase in corporate earnings and a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.25 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.56 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.41 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.96 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.58 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat. The country's largest steelmaker POSCO gained 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,109.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
BTS to drop 'Hotter' version of new single 'Butter'
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Over 520 suspects caught trading drugs on dark web using cryptocurrencies
-
(LEAD) Air Force officer dies in suicide after being sexually harassed by colleague
-
S. Korea unveils homegrown space rocket for first time