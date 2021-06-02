Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS-Billboard chart
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS has achieved another historic milestone, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single, "Butter."
"BTS' "Butter" bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart," Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time), citing figures from MRC Data showing how the song drew 32.2 million streams and sold 242,800 downloads in the week ending May 27.
-----------------
(LEAD) Blinken calls on NATO members to deepen cooperation with S. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on NATO members to deepen their cooperation with South Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, amid U.S. efforts to enhance cooperation between U.S. allies.
"Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of Alliance partnerships, including NATO-EU cooperation, and encouraged NATO to deepen its cooperation with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea," the department said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
-----------------
Ex-USFK chief Brooks hasn't been offered ambassador post in S. Korea: aide
SEOUL -- Former U.S. Forces Korea Commander (USFK) Vincent Brooks has not been given any offer from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to serve as the new ambassador to South Korea, an aide said Wednesday.
A local TV station reported earlier this week that Brooks is likely to be nominated for ambassador to South Korea. The post has been vacant since former Ambassador Harry Harris left it in January following Biden's inauguration.
-----------------
S. Korean investors' Tesla buying hits 1-year low in May
SEOUL -- South Korean investors' purchase of shares in electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. hit a one-year low in May amid a drop in its price, data showed Wednesday.
Domestic investors bought a net US$80.8 million worth of Tesla shares in May, the lowest amount in one year, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 600 for the first time in six days Wednesday due to continued cluster infections, while health authorities are ramping up efforts to speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign to slow down the spread of the virus.
The country reported 677 more COVID-19 cases, including 654 local infections, raising the total caseload to 141,476, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Top court confirms acquittal of Olympic short track champion in sexual harassment case
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court said Wednesday it has confirmed the not-guilty verdict for South Korean-born short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun in a sexual harassment case.
The top court has upheld the appellate court's decision to acquit Lim of sexually harassing a male teammate at South Korea's national skating team in June 2019.
-----------------
Declassified U.S. documents illustrate dilemma between weak S. Korean civil gov't, military junta
SEOUL -- Over a dozen newly declassified U.S. diplomatic documents illustrate a Washington facing an agonizing political dilemma between a weak South Korean civilian government and military rulers in early 1980, months ahead of a landmark pro-democracy movement.
The State Department recently declassified 14 documents, which highlight the growing influence of the junta, led by then Army Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, in stark contrast with the then feeble government of President Choi Kyu-hah.
-----------------
Corporate loan growth accelerates in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Loans extended to companies in South Korea grew by the largest amount in three quarters in the first quarter of the year as loan demand by the service sector increased amid the pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The outstanding amount of corporate loans came to 1,435.8 trillion won (US$1.3 trillion) at the end of March, up 42.1 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning that stemmed from strong economic data, led by losses in bio and tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.23 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,228.1 points as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
