KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 6,160 UP 110
KCC 325,500 UP 11,500
SKBP 112,500 UP 500
AmoreG 79,600 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 238,000 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,350 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 DN 1,500
Daewoong 36,700 DN 650
ORION Holdings 17,600 UP 250
Daesang 29,200 DN 300
BukwangPharm 20,950 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,500 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,550 UP 50
KIA CORP. 86,300 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 42,850 DN 150
HITEJINRO 40,100 UP 500
Yuhan 64,300 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 90,000 UP 6,100
DL 84,800 UP 2,000
DSINFRA 14,500 UP 1,200
DHICO 22,050 UP 2,300
Doosanfc 46,550 UP 2,950
DWEC 8,870 UP 520
Doosan Bobcat 54,800 UP 3,600
KEPCO E&C 57,100 UP 1,600
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 300
SK hynix 126,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 703,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,400 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 49,400 DN 1,600
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 1,600
Kogas 33,400 DN 250
Hanwha 32,550 DN 50
DB HiTek 53,800 UP 1,700
CJ 115,500 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 29,300 0
LGInt 31,300 UP 100
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Hotter' version of new single 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Over 520 suspects caught trading drugs on dark web using cryptocurrencies
-
(LEAD) Air Force officer dies in suicide after being sexually harassed by colleague
-
(LEAD) Foreign ministry calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo claim on Tokyo Olympic map