KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 22,850 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 150
KAL 33,650 UP 1,950
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 UP 20
LG Corp. 100,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,251,000 UP 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,790 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 22,700 DN 50
L&L 14,500 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,000 UP 100
Shinsegae 317,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 304,500 UP 500
Hyosung 101,500 UP 1,800
SGBC 100,500 UP 5,600
SamyangFood 90,700 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 477,500 DN 8,000
LOTTE 42,500 UP 1,450
DB INSURANCE 51,200 DN 100
KPIC 260,000 DN 8,500
SamsungElec 80,800 UP 200
Binggrae 62,800 UP 200
GCH Corp 33,300 DN 950
LotteChilsung 162,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 0
POSCO 353,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 91,200 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 5,230 DN 10
NHIS 13,200 UP 50
SK Discovery 53,500 0
LS 72,500 UP 3,200
GC Corp 325,500 DN 10,500
GS E&C 45,400 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 611,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,940 DN 60
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to drop 'Hotter' version of new single 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
Prosecutors seek 3 yrs in jail for ex-top prosecutor's mother-in-law over fraud charges
-
Over 520 suspects caught trading drugs on dark web using cryptocurrencies
-
(LEAD) Air Force officer dies in suicide after being sexually harassed by colleague
-
(LEAD) Foreign ministry calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo claim on Tokyo Olympic map