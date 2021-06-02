KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 133,500 UP 500
GS Retail 39,000 DN 200
Ottogi 548,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 37,050 DN 500
F&F Holdings 39,050 DN 550
NamsunAlum 3,715 DN 5
MERITZ SECU 4,575 DN 5
HtlShilla 101,500 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 71,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 174,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 114,500 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,100 UP 50
KSOE 149,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,000 DN 550
OCI 133,500 UP 7,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 UP 500
KorZinc 445,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,420 UP 50
SYC 65,600 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 89,700 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 59,700 DN 1,000
S-Oil 102,500 UP 2,600
LG Innotek 202,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 279,000 DN 500
HMM 47,250 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 84,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 235,500 UP 6,000
Mobis 280,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,600 DN 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 14,300 DN 100
S-1 81,600 DN 200
ZINUS 100,500 DN 3,000
Hanchem 254,500 DN 500
DWS 44,800 DN 1,250
KEPCO 25,650 DN 450
SamsungSecu 46,900 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 20,000 DN 100
SKTelecom 330,000 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 66,400 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 56,300 DN 400
