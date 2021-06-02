Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 June 02, 2021

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,600 UP 100
Hanon Systems 17,000 UP 50
SK 270,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,500 UP 700
Handsome 44,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 82,600 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 UP 1,000
IBK 10,800 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,850 UP 550
SamsungEng 19,900 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 141,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,780 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 33,750 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 25,300 0
KT 33,650 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL229500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 22,500 UP 700
LG Uplus 15,650 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 85,900 UP 1,900
KT&G 85,000 DN 300
LG Display 24,100 DN 500
Kangwonland 29,400 UP 650
NAVER 363,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 127,000 0
NCsoft 854,000 DN 18,000
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,000
DSME 37,200 UP 150
DongwonF&B 237,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 44,700 UP 800
LGH&H 1,528,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 807,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,200 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 0
Celltrion 266,500 DN 6,000
Huchems 22,100 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,200 UP 800
KIH 106,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)

