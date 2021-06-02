S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 2, 2021
All News 16:30 June 02, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.632 0.629 +0.3
2-year TB 0.997 0.984 +1.3
3-year TB 1.206 1.213 -0.7
10-year TB 2.202 2.186 +1.6
2-year MSB 1.003 0.999 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.924 1.929 -0.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
