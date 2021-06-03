FX reserves hit record high in May on weaker dollar
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to a record high in May as the U.S. dollar's weakness improved the value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Thursday.
The nation's foreign reserves came to US$456.4 billion as of end-May, up $4.15 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
The FX reserves gained last month as a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets.
Foreign securities came to $414 billion as of end-May, up $1.98 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90.7 percent of the FX reserves.
Deposits rose $2.21 billion on-month to $29.4 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of April, South Korea was the world's eight-largest holder of FX reserves.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(LEAD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace
-
New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation