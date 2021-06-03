Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to expand in-person classes amid students' learning loss (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon expresses willingness to run for president (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP chief apologizes over scandal involving former justice minister (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon says many people sympathize with pardon for Samsung scion (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP chief apologizes over scandal involving former justice minister (Segye Times)
-- Consumer price growth hits over 9-year high in May (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung scion receiving pardon becomes more likely (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Air Force found to have reported officer's death from sexual harassment as simple case of death (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon says many people sympathize with pardon for Samsung scion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says many people sympathize with pardon for Samsung scion (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says many people sympathize with pardon for Samsung scion (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Tycoons appeal for Lee's pardon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Will Moon pardon Samsung chief? (Korea Herald)
-- Moon moves toward pardoning jailed Samsung chief (Korea Times)
