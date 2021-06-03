(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 3)

For starters, the government will offer an enormous amount of assistance to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to pay for the costs to demolish or bury nuclear reactor cores and related ancillary equipment. The financial support will come from the state Electric Power Industry Basis Fund, which is raised by setting aside 3.7 percent of electricity charges collected from users to finance the utility industry. This means the government is passing on the burden stemming from its reckless push for a nuclear phase-out to households and businesses.